Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading 9.9% Higher

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.16, 23,917,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 30,237,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snap from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,180,218 shares of company stock valued at $64,165,586 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 408.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,951,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Snap by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,327,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,969,000 after buying an additional 5,778,674 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,311,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Snap by 13,730.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,687,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,675,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Snap by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after buying an additional 1,319,526 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

