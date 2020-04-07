Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.43, approximately 439,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 420,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,436,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

