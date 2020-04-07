Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were up 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.43, approximately 439,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 420,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.
Several analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.
The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is 8.59%.
In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,436,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
