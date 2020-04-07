Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM):

3/30/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/13/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from to .

3/12/2020 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – MGM Resorts International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating.

2/7/2020 – MGM Resorts International was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – MGM Resorts International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of MGM Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past year, increasing competition and high debt burden are significant concerns. Also, the company’s baccarat business has been facing some headwinds for quite some time. The trade war between Beijing and Washington continues to hurt gambling stocks and MGM Resorts is no exception. However, earning estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days , reflecting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s potential. Also, the company’s strong portfolio, resort openings, other entertainment offerings in the pipeline and focus on non-gaming activities bode well for long-term growth. An increase in visit in the Las Vegas market and solid long-term prospects of the Macau business are expected to boost revenues, going forward.”

NYSE MGM opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,502,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 625,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,571. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,406,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,078,000 after buying an additional 903,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

