CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Trading Up 10%

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.07, approximately 1,542,225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,560,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 779,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 119,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 569,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,818,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,573 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,486,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
