Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Stock Price Up 10%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares rose 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.73 and last traded at $89.90, approximately 2,128,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,017,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.74.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $202.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $112.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total value of $920,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $100,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,357 shares of company stock worth $67,962,372 over the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,126,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 590.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

