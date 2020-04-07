Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Trading Up 10%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $241.69 and last traded at $240.12, approximately 2,532,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,731,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Cfra cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

