Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Trading 9.9% Higher

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.53 and last traded at $90.73, 1,977,958 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 2,059,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

