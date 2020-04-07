IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.62, approximately 120,307 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 86,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, ValuEngine raised IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $323.89 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in IDT by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in IDT by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDT by 777.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 41.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

