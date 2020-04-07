T-Mobile Us (TMUS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ: TMUS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – T-Mobile Us is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – T-Mobile Us is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/17/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – T-Mobile Us was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

2/18/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $96.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $96.00 to $102.00.

2/11/2020 – T-Mobile Us was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/11/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – T-Mobile Us was given a new $88.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TMUS stock opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,113,000 after acquiring an additional 643,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth about $794,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

