Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Up 9.9%

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) shares shot up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.30, 1,594,351 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,243,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $789.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 64.81%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.53%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

