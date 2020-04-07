II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Up 9.9%

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.66, approximately 2,065,177 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,830,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,300 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $521,000. State Street Corp raised its position in II-VI by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,629 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in II-VI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

