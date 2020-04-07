Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Trading 9.9% Higher

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.63, 370,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 719,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $629.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $45,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,639.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $179,125. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Photronics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Photronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

