Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.85 and last traded at $195.98, approximately 346,334 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 275,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 4,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

