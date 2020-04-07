The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.08, approximately 388,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 392,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 241,188 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,251.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $480,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,468.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and have sold 4,250 shares valued at $210,689. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,808,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 31.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

