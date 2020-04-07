MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Trading 9.9% Higher

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)’s share price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.99, 593,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 852,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $546.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.00.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 71.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

