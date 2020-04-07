Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) rose 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.44, approximately 400,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 507,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Get Telenav alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNAV. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telenav by 22.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,007 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Telenav by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Telenav during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Telenav by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.