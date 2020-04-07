Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) shares rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, approximately 171,836 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 224,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

The firm has a market cap of $940.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $32,718.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $468,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

