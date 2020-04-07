GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Trading Up 9.9%

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $55.88, approximately 899,050 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 669,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.80.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $200,398.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,266,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 71,690 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 2,066,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,389,000 after acquiring an additional 144,047 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,245,000 after acquiring an additional 48,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,001,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

