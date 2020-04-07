PPL (NYSE:PPL) Trading 9.9% Higher

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)’s share price traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.13 and last traded at $23.92, 6,118,961 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 6,466,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cfra increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Get PPL alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.