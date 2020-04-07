Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Up 9.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares were up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.37, approximately 609,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 937,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.59. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the solar energy provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $17,646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 295,027 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 227,146 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,720,000 after buying an additional 118,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

