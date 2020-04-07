Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Trading Up 9.2%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 162,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 270,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $36.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million during the quarter. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,559,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 135,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.