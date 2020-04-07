salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Trading 9.9% Higher

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares traded up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.85 and last traded at $147.55, 12,291,056 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 7,349,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average is $162.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $1,436,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total transaction of $643,639.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,089,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,047,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,049 shares of company stock valued at $69,023,787. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.