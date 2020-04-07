Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Trading 9.8% Higher

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.34, approximately 1,530,775 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 883,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

BC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

