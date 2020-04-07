Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Up 9.8%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.62, approximately 6,179,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,057,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

