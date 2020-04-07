Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Trading Up 9.8%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.62, approximately 6,179,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,057,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.
Several analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.
In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 375.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 950,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
