FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.24, approximately 770,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 396,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

