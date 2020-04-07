FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) were up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.24, approximately 770,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 396,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.24.
A number of analysts recently commented on FCN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair raised FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.25.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
About FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
