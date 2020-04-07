Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)’s share price traded up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.27, 201,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 293,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after buying an additional 128,405 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,010,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,530,000 after buying an additional 84,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after buying an additional 138,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.