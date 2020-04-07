Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) were up 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.93, approximately 1,343,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,540,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LGF.A shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.57 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. Research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

