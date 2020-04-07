PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Stock Price Up 9.8%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)’s stock price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.29, approximately 977,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,314,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

POL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. PolyOne’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $121,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. Insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PolyOne by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,576 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PolyOne by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PolyOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,410,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PolyOne by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in PolyOne by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 49,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

