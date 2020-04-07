Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $76.21, approximately 291,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 228,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.40.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mantech International Corp will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr purchased 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mantech International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mantech International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth $33,337,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

