Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price rose 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 1,080,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,016,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $279.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. Teekay had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $455.41 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teekay by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

