Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Up 9.8%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.72, 185,755 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 275,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. Also, CFO David A. Gardella bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $39,368.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 31,100 shares of company stock worth $213,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 384,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 313,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

