Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rose 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $54.77, approximately 433,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 397,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.89.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

