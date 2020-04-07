Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Trading Up 9.8%

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s share price rose 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.58, approximately 1,686,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,225,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.
The firm has a market cap of $965.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
