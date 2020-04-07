Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Trading Up 9.8%

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s share price rose 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.58, approximately 1,686,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,225,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

ELY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

The firm has a market cap of $965.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

