Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Banner by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Banner by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.75.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.