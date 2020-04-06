Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $47,554.05 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $120.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. Mongodb’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

