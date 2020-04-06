Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,663 Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ship Finance International were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFL. State Street Corp increased its position in Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 35.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. Ship Finance International Limited has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFL. ValuEngine cut Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DNB Markets cut Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

