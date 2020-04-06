Man Group plc Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 573.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $128.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,602.70. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,242,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 963,057 shares of company stock valued at $107,884,028.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $87.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

