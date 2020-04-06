Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,173 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Skyline were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 625,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 2,056.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 112,392 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter valued at $2,795,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline in the 4th quarter valued at $2,744,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $12.21 on Monday. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

