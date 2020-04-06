Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Banner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Banner by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $28.62 on Monday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $139.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

