Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GHC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,389,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Graham by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $339.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average of $584.25. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86. Graham Holdings Co has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $756.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 in the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

