Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,890 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 484.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded TETRA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $2.25) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

TTI stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.50.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $259.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

