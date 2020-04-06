Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Perdoceo Education Company Profile
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
