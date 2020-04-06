Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,197,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

