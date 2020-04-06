MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lifted to Buy at SunTrust Banks

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MGPI. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $26.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.63%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director David Colo bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,847.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Gall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $438,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,406,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,141,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

