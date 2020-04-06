Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,014 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

KRTX stock opened at $62.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.93. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston acquired 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $55,554.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,609,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,838 shares of company stock worth $282,560 and have sold 2,132,728 shares worth $203,036,808.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

