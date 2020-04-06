Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

