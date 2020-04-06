LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,251 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in LivePerson were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $7,037,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $20.72 on Monday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,255. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.