Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $222,000 Stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blucora were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC grew its position in Blucora by 47.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $504.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blucora Inc has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

