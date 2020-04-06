Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,507 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85,546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 682.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DB. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

