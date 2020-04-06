Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 185.56 ($2.44).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 113.88 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.04. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

