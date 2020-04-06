Raymond James & Associates Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cable One were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,599.70, for a total transaction of $299,143.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,536.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,550.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,487.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $980.73 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

